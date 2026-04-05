Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Best male looks on the red carpet

Apr 05, 2026
Actor Babil Khan keeps it sharp and classic with a navy suit pairing it with a crisp white shirt, a striped tie and plaid pants for a polished, almost old school charm.
Source: express photo by Akash Patil
The great Liliput arrived on the carpet in a plain navy blue shirt and khaki pants.
Source: express photo by narendra vaskar
Anu Malik arrived with his daughter in a clean black look, sharing a sweet cameo with daughter in black.
Source: express photo by narendra vaskar
Anup Soni kept it simple with a plain tuxedo.
Source: express photo by Narendra Vaskar
Arshad Warsi also arrived at the red carpet with his daughter in a Black tux while his daughter graced the carpet in a short black dress with white off shoulder.
Source: express photo by Narendra Vaskar
Bobby Deol arrived in a simple plain black tuxedo, complementing his salt and pepper beard.
Source: express photo by narendra vaskar
Arriving on the carpet in a clean white tuxedo, Mr. Faizu complemented the look with slick hair.
Source: express photo by narendra vaskar
Ishaan Khatter set the red carpet on fire in a sleek black and white fit.
Source: express photo by narendra vaskar
Karan Johar arrived on the carpet in a plain black sherwani.
Source: express photo by narendra vaskar
Saurabh Shukla arrived in a full denim look. He was been nominated for Best Supporting Actor this evening.
Source: express photo by narendra vaskar
Shoojit Sircar kept it effortlessly refined on the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet with an earthy look that leaned into elevated minimalism
Source: express photo by Akash Patil
Sudhir Mishra kept it simple, tying to Indian roots in a green kurta.
Source: express photo by narendra vaskar
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