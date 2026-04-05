Apr 05, 2026

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Best male looks on the red carpet

Aanya Mehta

Babil Khan

Actor Babil Khan keeps it sharp and classic with a navy suit pairing it with a crisp white shirt, a striped tie and plaid pants for a polished, almost old school charm.

Source: express photo by Akash Patil

M.M. Faruqui

The great Liliput arrived on the carpet in a plain navy blue shirt and khaki pants.

Source: express photo by narendra vaskar

Anu Malik with Daughter

Anu Malik arrived with his daughter in a clean black look, sharing a sweet cameo with daughter in black.

Source: express photo by narendra vaskar

Anup Soni

Anup Soni kept it simple with a plain tuxedo.

Source: express photo by Narendra Vaskar

Arshad Warsi and Daughter

Arshad Warsi also arrived at the red carpet with his daughter in a Black tux while his daughter graced the carpet in a short black dress with white off shoulder.

Source: express photo by Narendra Vaskar

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol arrived in a simple plain black tuxedo, complementing his salt and pepper beard.

Source: express photo by narendra vaskar

Mr. Faizu

Arriving on the carpet in a clean white tuxedo, Mr. Faizu complemented the look with slick hair.

Source: express photo by narendra vaskar

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter set the red carpet on fire in a sleek black and white fit.

Source: express photo by narendra vaskar

Karan Johar

Karan Johar arrived on the carpet in a plain black sherwani.

Source: express photo by narendra vaskar

Saurabh Shukla

Saurabh Shukla arrived in a full denim look. He was been nominated for Best Supporting Actor this evening.

Source: express photo by narendra vaskar

Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar kept it effortlessly refined on the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet with an earthy look that leaned into elevated minimalism

Source: express photo by Akash Patil

Sudhir Mishra

Sudhir Mishra kept it simple, tying to Indian roots in a green kurta.

Source: express photo by narendra vaskar

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Female celebs who set the red carpet ablaze