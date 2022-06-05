Check out some candid moments from IIFA 2022

(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal celebrated his Best Actor (Male) win for Sardar Udham.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kriti Sanon was on cloud nine as she received Best Actor (Female) for Mimi.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Salman Khan hosted IIFA 2022.
(Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)
Abhishek Bachchan arrived with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya. He also performed at the event.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Pankaj Tripathi won Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Ludo.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shahid Kapoor looked handsome as he posed for the shutterbugs.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan smiled for the paps.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ananya Panday arrived with father Chunky Pandey.
(Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)
Ahaan Shetty won Best Debut (Male) award at the event.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)