Check out some candid moments from IIFA 2022

(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal celebrated his Best Actor (Male) win for Sardar Udham.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon was on cloud nine as she received Best Actor (Female) for Mimi.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan hosted IIFA 2022.

(Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan arrived with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya. He also performed at the event.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pankaj Tripathi won Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Ludo.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor looked handsome as he posed for the shutterbugs.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan smiled for the paps.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday arrived with father Chunky Pandey.

(Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)

Ahaan Shetty won Best Debut (Male) award at the event.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)