Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen meet amid feud

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are in the midst of a separation.
The couple, who have a daughter together, recently appeared in each other's vlogs.
Charu had earlier accused Rajeev of not coming to see their daughter, which he refuted in his vlog.
Charu came over to Rajeev’s house with their daughter as they spent some quality time together.
Sharing the vlog, Charu wrote, "Rajeev wanted to come over and meet Ziana but I suggested that we will come so she can also have an outing."
Their fans are happy to see the two together.
A fan wrote, "Heart melting moment when Ziana held both parents' hands."
The couple went through a very public separation and spoke about their differences in the public domain.
