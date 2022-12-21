Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen meet amid feud

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are in the midst of a separation.

(Photo: Charu Asopa/Instagram)

The couple, who have a daughter together, recently appeared in each other's vlogs.

(Photo: Charu Asopa/Instagram)

Charu had earlier accused Rajeev of not coming to see their daughter, which he refuted in his vlog.

(Photo: Charu Asopa/Instagram)

Charu came over to Rajeev’s house with their daughter as they spent some quality time together.

(Photo: Charu Asopa/Instagram)

Sharing the vlog, Charu wrote, "Rajeev wanted to come over and meet Ziana but I suggested that we will come so she can also have an outing."

(Photo: Charu Asopa/Instagram)

Their fans are happy to see the two together.

(Photo: Charu Asopa/Instagram)

A fan wrote, "Heart melting moment when Ziana held both parents' hands."

(Photo: Charu Asopa/Instagram)

The couple went through a very public separation and spoke about their differences in the public domain.

(Photo: Charu Asopa/Instagram)

