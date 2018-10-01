'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl Malaika Arora's  all-glam look

Malaika Arora shared her look from her latest outing.

(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Malaika Arora, along with beau Arjun Kapoor, attended a pre-wedding bash of their close friend, designer Kunal Rawal and his fiancé Arpita Mehta.

The inside videos from the bash are all over the internet as Maliaka and Arjun took to the dance floor and aced Chaiyya Chaiyya moves. 

Malaika has now shared her look from the night.

Malaika wore an all-white lehenga. 

The stunning actor carried the Manish Malhotra-designed outfit in style.

Manish Malhotra reacted to Malaika's photos with red heart emojis.

