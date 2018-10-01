'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl Malaika Arora's
all-glam look
Malaika Arora shared her look from her latest outing.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Malaika Arora, along with beau Arjun Kapoor, attended a pre-wedding bash of their close friend, designer Kunal Rawal and his fiancé Arpita Mehta.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
The inside videos from the bash are all over the internet as Maliaka and Arjun took to the dance floor and aced Chaiyya Chaiyya moves.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Malaika has now shared her look from the night.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Malaika wore an all-white lehenga.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
The stunning actor carried the Manish Malhotra-designed outfit in style.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Manish Malhotra reacted to Malaika's photos with red heart emojis.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
