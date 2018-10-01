Salman Khan attended Dharmaveer's trailer launch, which was a star-studded event.
Salman arrived with politician Uddhav Thackeray at the event, which took place in Mumbai.
Jackie Shroff posed for the shutterbugs.
We also spotted Bhagyashree at the event.
Ritu Shivpuri looked gorgeous as she posed for the shutterbugs.
Ameesha Patel arrived in all-black attire.
Sharman Joshi also attended the event.
Here's another picture from Dharmaveer's trailer launch event.
