Celebrating Pooja Hegde's 32nd birthday

It is actor Pooja Hegde's 32nd birthday today. The star has a huge following and she makes sure to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Scroll to see some amazing photos of the birthday girl.
(Photo:Pooja Hegde/Instagram)
Pooja Hegde has majorly worked in Telugu films but we have seen her in Hindi and Tamil films too.
(Photo:Pooja Hegde/Instagram)
She began her career as a model, and became the second runner-up at the 2010 Miss Universe India pageant.
(Photo:Pooja Hegde/Instagram)
Pooja Hegde is certainly one actor who has worked with a lot of big stars in the South, including Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun
(Photo:Pooja Hegde/Instagram)
Her upcoming projects include the Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus. She is also a part of Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
(Photo:Pooja Hegde/Instagram)
Trivikram Srinivas' Telugu film with Mahesh Babu tentatively titled #SSMB28 is also in Pooja Hegde's kitty.
(Photo:Pooja Hegde/Instagram)
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to the young and shining star, Pooja Hegde!
(Photo:Pooja Hegde/Instagram)