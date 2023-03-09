Calendar to Pappu Pager: Remembering Satish Kaushik's iconic roles
Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday, March 9 after suffering a heart attack. The actor who aced in comedy was also a director, producer and screenwriter.
(Photo: Express Archive)
‘Calendar khana do!’. For a whole generation, this line from Mr India is a mood. Kaushik aced as the lovable cook in Shekhar Kapur film. (Photo: Express Archive)
Satish Kaushik debuted as an actor in
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, he also
penned dialogues with Sudhir Mishra and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
(Photo: Express Archive)
The bumbling gangster whose curses were inspired by food gave us some colourful curses like ‘Amaavas ke chamakte huye chand’ and ‘tamaatar ke aakhri daane’.
(Photo: YouTube)
Satish Kaushik's Chanda Mama shined in this film thanks to his funny dialogues and "Gilli kissy”.
(Photo: Twitter)
Satish Kaushik's comic timing with Govinda in Hadh Kar Di Aapne was a treat for the viewers.
(Photo: YouTube)
Satish Kaushik as Sharafat Ali in Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was remembered for his description of Mumbai's Chor Bazar.
(Photo: YouTube)
