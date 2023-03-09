Calendar to Pappu Pager: Remembering Satish Kaushik's iconic roles

Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday, March 9 after suffering a heart attack. The actor who aced in comedy was also a director, producer and screenwriter. (Photo: Express Archive)

‘Calendar khana do!’. For a whole generation, this line from Mr India is a mood. Kaushik aced as the lovable cook in Shekhar Kapur film. (Photo: Express Archive)

Satish Kaushik debuted as an actor in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, he also penned dialogues with Sudhir Mishra and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. (Photo: Express Archive)

The bumbling gangster whose curses were inspired by food gave us some colourful curses like ‘Amaavas ke chamakte huye chand’ and ‘tamaatar ke aakhri daane’. (Photo: YouTube)

Satish Kaushik's Chanda Mama shined in this film thanks to his funny dialogues and "Gilli kissy”. (Photo: Twitter)

Satish Kaushik's comic timing with Govinda in Hadh Kar Di Aapne was a treat for the viewers. (Photo: YouTube)

Satish Kaushik as Sharafat Ali in Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was remembered for his description of Mumbai's Chor Bazar. (Photo: YouTube)

