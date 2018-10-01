Brahmastra trailer: Major takeaways from Ranbir-Alia film
Brahmastra Part One Shiva's trailer was released on Wednesday morning.
The 2.51-minute video gave several glimpses of this much-talked-about film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Brahmastra trailer is high on VFX.
Shah Rukh Khan has an extended cameo in Brahmastra. SRK's role in the film is only for around 15-20 minutes.
"SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph," shared a source with indianexpress.com.
Amitabh Bachchan plays a pivotal part in the film.
We also got to see Nagarjuna in Brahmastra's trailer.
Mouni Roy plays the harbinger of darkness.
