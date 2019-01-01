The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao and is based on the real life instance of sacking of a professor after he was filmed having sex with a male rickshaw puller.
This family drama covers a myriad of issues and one amongst them is of sexual identities. Fawad Khan plays the role of a gay man in the film.
Starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das, the film revolves around two women in an unhappy marriage and uncovers their sexual relationship with each other.
Centred on the concept of lavender marriages, the film features Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao as a lesbian and gay character respectively.
This film showcases the modern-age romantic relationships and documents the love story of a lesbian couple played by Sonam Kapoor and Regina Cassandra.
The movie address homosexuality and features a gay couple played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar who try to convince their family for their relationship.
In this romantic comedy, Vaani Kapoor plays the character of a trans woman opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.