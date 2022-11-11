Bollywood in attendance as Anupam Kher hosts Uunchai screening
The film Uunchai has released in theatres on November 11. The film's special screening was hosted by actor Anupam Kher recently and here are some photos from the same.
(Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)
Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles.
(Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol were among the celebs who attended.
(Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)
Sharing the inside photos, Anupam Kher wrote, "Here are some pics of my friends and family from yesterday’s premiere of #Uunchai who graced the occasion with their presence. Thankful for their love and warmth. 😍❤️🙏."
(Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut posed with Uunchai star Anupam Kher.