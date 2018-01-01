Bollywood films which celebrate Indian  women sportspersons

The film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami—an international cricketer and former captain of India's women's national cricket team. Anushka Sharma will portray the role of Goswami.
Photos: Express archives
This biographical drama is based on the life of the former Test and ODI captain of India's women's national cricket team Mithali Raj. Taapsee Pannu will play the titular role.
Photos: Express archives
The film is inspired by the life of Indian professional sprinter Dutee Chand who had to undergo a gender test. Taapsee Pannu plays the role of the athlete in the film..
Photos: Express archives
The film is based on badminton enthusiast and former World's no. 1 badminton player Saina Nehwal Parineeti Chopra plays the titular character of Saina.
Photos: Express archives
This film is based on boxing champion Mary Kom, who is the first Indian women to win a gold at the Asian Games. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of the boxer in the film.
Photos: Express archives
This biographical drama is based on the journey of world famous sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu essayed their roles in the film.
Photos: Express archives
The film is based on India's first world-class female wrestlers Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat and their success. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Zaira Wasim played the sisters' characters.
Photos: Express archives, Geeta Phogat/Instagram