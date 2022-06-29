Malaika-Arjun to  Priyanka-Nick:  Inside Celeb Vacations

Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

This power couple is currently on a beachy vacation in Turk and Caicos Islands, North America

Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Mira Rajput & Shahid Kapoor

After Switzerland, Mira and Shahid are now spending their time by the sand and beach in Sciacca, Italy.

Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep & Sanjay Kapoor

The duo is spending their summer with friends and family in London, United Kingdom.

Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Bhavana Pandey 

Bhavana Pandey is also spending her time in London, United Kingdom.

Photo: Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Patralekhaa & Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood's coolest couple is currently spending their time on the streets of Amalfi Coast, Italy.

Photo: Patralekhaa/Instagram

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are celebrating their fifth month anniversary in Goa.

Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor

These love birds are on a holiday to Paris and are constantly sharing their pictures together.

Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram