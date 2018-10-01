Bollywood celebrates Father's Day

(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Karan Johar celebrated Father's Day with a picture of himself with his kids Yash and Roohi.

(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Ajay Devgn treated fans to an unseen photo of himself with son Yug. 

(Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor shared a perfect throwback photo to celebrate Father's Day.

(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Tusshar Kapoor also celebrated Father's Day with legendary actor Jeetendra.

(Photo: Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan remembered his father Harivanshrai Bachchan on Father's Day. 

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Abhishek Bachchan also shared his picture with his father Amitabh Bachchan.

(Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Here's a photo of Soha Ali Khan's throwback picture with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and father Saif Ali Khan.

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of herself with Randhir Kapoor. 

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Here's a happy click of Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. 

(Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Namrata Shirodkar wished Mahesh Babu on Father's Day. 

(Photo: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit shared a perfect family photo on Father's Day. 

(Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Sanjay Dutt also remembered father Sunil Dutt.

(Photo: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram)

Bobby Deol and Esha Deol wished Dharmendra on Father's Day.

(Photo: Bobby Deol/Instagram, Esha Deol/Instagram)