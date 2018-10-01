Bollywood celebrates Father's Day

(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
Karan Johar celebrated Father's Day with a picture of himself with his kids Yash and Roohi.
(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
Ajay Devgn treated fans to an unseen photo of himself with son Yug.
(Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor shared a perfect throwback photo to celebrate Father's Day.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Tusshar Kapoor also celebrated Father's Day with legendary actor Jeetendra.
(Photo: Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan remembered his father Harivanshrai Bachchan on Father's Day.
(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)
Abhishek Bachchan also shared his picture with his father Amitabh Bachchan.
(Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)
Here's a photo of Soha Ali Khan's throwback picture with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and father Saif Ali Khan.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of herself with Randhir Kapoor.
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Here's a happy click of Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.
(Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)
Namrata Shirodkar wished Mahesh Babu on Father's Day.
(Photo: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram)
Madhuri Dixit shared a perfect family photo on Father's Day.
(Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)
Sanjay Dutt also remembered father Sunil Dutt.
(Photo: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram)
Bobby Deol and Esha Deol wished Dharmendra on Father's Day.
(Photo: Bobby Deol/Instagram, Esha Deol/Instagram)