Birthday boy
Tiger Shroff gets a special wish from Disha Patani
Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 33rd birthday today.
(Photo: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)
Tiger is known for his spectacular skills as a dancer and action star.
(Photo: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)
On his big day, many wishes have been pouring in.
(Photo: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)
Tiger's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani penned a sweet birthday wish for him, amid breakup speculation.
(Photo: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)
Disha dropped an adorable picture of Tiger, and captioned it, "Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b'day tiggy."
(Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)
Tiger has a few films lined up for release, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, and Ganapath with Kriti Sanon.
(Photo: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)
Low carb, high protein waffle recipe
Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia
Precautions before and after red light therapy
World Book Fair begins in New Delhi
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More