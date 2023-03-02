Birthday boy  Tiger Shroff gets a special wish from Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 33rd birthday today.

Tiger is known for his spectacular skills as a dancer and action star.

On his big day, many wishes have been pouring in.

Tiger's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani penned a sweet birthday wish for him, amid breakup speculation.

Disha dropped an adorable picture of Tiger, and captioned it, "Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b'day tiggy."

Tiger has a few films lined up for release, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, and Ganapath with Kriti Sanon.

