Bipasha's surprise birthday bash for Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu hosted a surprise bash for her husband Karan Singh Grover's birthday.

Sharing a photo with the birthday boy, Bipasha wrote, "Happy Birthday to My life @iamksgofficial ❤️."

The inside photos are shared by the guests at the party.

Vivan Bhathena, Arti Singh and Rajiv Adatia were a part of KGS's birthday bash.

"Happy birthday my jigar ka tukda @iamksgofficial may god keep u happy and healthy and blessed forever and ever .. may all your wishes come true … love u always ..," wrote Arti Singh.

Rajiv Adatia posted with the birthday boy. 

Rajiv Adatia also shared this click with the couple.

Bipasha shared this click from the party.

