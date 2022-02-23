Bipasha's surprise birthday bash for Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu hosted a surprise bash for her husband Karan Singh Grover's birthday.
(Photo: Arti Singh/Instagram)
Sharing a photo with the birthday boy, Bipasha wrote, "Happy Birthday to My life @iamksgofficial ❤️."
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
The inside photos are shared by the guests at the party.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Vivan Bhathena, Arti Singh and Rajiv Adatia were a part of KGS's birthday bash.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
"Happy birthday my jigar ka tukda @iamksgofficial may god keep u happy and healthy and blessed forever and ever .. may all your wishes come true … love u always ..," wrote Arti Singh.
(Photo: Arti Singh/Instagram)
Rajiv Adatia posted with the birthday boy.
(Photo: Rajiv Adatia/Instagram)
Rajiv Adatia also shared this click with the couple.
(Photo: Rajiv Adatia/Instagram)
Bipasha shared this click from the party.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)