Bipasha Basu turns husband Karan Singh Grover's muse

Bipasha Basu shared a series of photos recently.

(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Along with the photos, the actor is also teaching us some self love. "#loveyourself," wrote Bipasha.

(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

The actor look fabulous, dressed in an all black attire. 

(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Bipasha's good friend and actor Ayaz Khan commented saying, "Stunner 😍."

(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Before sharing the photos, Bipasha also posted a reel and gave the photo credits to hubby Karan Singh Grover.

(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Reports that Bipasha and Karan are expecting their first child has been hitting headlines for a few days now.

(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

The couple is yet to comment on the pregnancy news. 

(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

