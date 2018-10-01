Bipasha Basu turns husband Karan Singh Grover's muse
Bipasha Basu shared a series of photos recently.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Along with the photos, the actor is also teaching us some self love. "#loveyourself," wrote Bipasha.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
The actor look fabulous, dressed in an all black attire.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Bipasha's good friend and actor Ayaz Khan commented saying, "Stunner 😍."
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Before sharing the photos, Bipasha also posted a reel and gave the photo credits to hubby Karan Singh Grover.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Reports that Bipasha and Karan are expecting their first child has been hitting headlines for a few days now.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
The couple is yet to comment on the pregnancy news.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Flashback Friday with Karisma Kapoor
WHAT'S NEXT...
Click here