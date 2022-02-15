https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s Valentine’s Day celebration | The Indian Express

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's Valentine's Day celebration

(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Valentine's Day celebration was more of a get-together with their friends.

(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Bipasha Basu was seen playing with Vivan Bhathena's daughter, who was sure the star of the evening. 

(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Samir Soni, Neelam Kothari, Ayaz Khan and others also joined Bipasha and Karan for dinner. 

(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Here's a perfect selfie of Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. 

(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Karan sure had a great dinner with his friends, and his happy face here is proof.

(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

On Valentine's Day eve, Bipasha wrote a moving post tagging Karan as 'Love.' 

(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

The two got married in 2016 after dating for a couple of years.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)