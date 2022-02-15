Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's Valentine's Day celebration
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Valentine's Day celebration was more of a get-together with their friends.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Bipasha Basu was seen playing with Vivan Bhathena's daughter, who was sure the star of the evening.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Samir Soni, Neelam Kothari, Ayaz Khan and others also joined Bipasha and Karan for dinner.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Here's a perfect selfie of Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Karan sure had a great dinner with his friends, and his happy face here is proof.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
On Valentine's Day eve, Bipasha wrote a moving post tagging Karan as 'Love.'
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
The two got married in 2016 after dating for a couple of years.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)