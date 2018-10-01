Bipasha Basu glows at her baby shower 

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together.

 (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Bipasha had a traditional Bengali baby shower on Thursday evening.

 (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

The parents-to-be shared many photos from the same. 

 (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Bipasha posed with her husband Karan Singh Grover.

 (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Bipasha also posed with her mom at the 'Aamaar Shaadh' function.

 (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

"All dressed up for some loving and eating ❤️ #loveyourself #foodcoma."

 (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Bipasha with her sisters and mom.

 (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

