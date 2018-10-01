Bipasha Basu glows at her baby shower
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Bipasha had a traditional Bengali baby shower on Thursday evening.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
The parents-to-be shared many photos from the same.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Bipasha posed with her husband Karan Singh Grover.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Bipasha also posed with her mom at the 'Aamaar Shaadh' function.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
"All dressed up for some loving and eating ❤️ #loveyourself #foodcoma."
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Bipasha with her sisters and mom.
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Kareena-Karisma's family time at Kapoor Ganesh Puja
WHAT'S NEXT...
Click here