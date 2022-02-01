Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea celebrate 20 years of Raaz
Raaz, released in 2002, was the first film in the horror movie franchise led by filmmakers Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt.
Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea starred in the film, which completes 20 years of its release today.
Sharing a poster on her Instagram account, Bipasha Basu wrote that Raaz gave her "a direct entry into the hearts of millions of people."
Dino Morea said Raaz started "a trend for cool, nice scary movies".
Dino Morea also recalled how the film's music, composed by Nadeem and Shravan, still finds many takers.
Bipasha and Dino went on to star in several films, but none was a success like Raaz.
The film was said to be an unofficial adaptation of the Hollywood film What Lies Beneath.