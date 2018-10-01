Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 breaks Bollywood's jinx
Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the talk of the town.
The horror-comedy hit the cinema halls on May 20.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made a total collection of Rs 92.05 crore at the Indian box office.
The film produced by Bhushan Kumar made a collection of Rs 7.27 crore on Thursday.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Day 1 collection was Rs 14.11 crore.
The film is an Anees Bazmee directorial and also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav.
The film has been breaking Bollywood’s jinx at the box office.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 now aims to cross the Rs 100 crore mark soon.
