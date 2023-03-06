Bholaa trailer launch:  Ajay Devgn shares stage with BFF Tabu

The trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa was launched in Mumbai on Monday.
Bholaa is the remake of Tamil hit Kaithi, and stars Tabu in a pivotal role.
The film marks the Hindi debut of Amala Paul.
Bholaa is directed by Ajay Devgn.
Before Bholaa, Ajay has directed films like U Me Aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016) and Runway 34 (2022).
Bholaa's cast and crew graced the trailer launch event.
Ajay Devgn and Tabu share a great bond and have worked together in several films.
