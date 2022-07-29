Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Behind-The-Scenes Fun from  janhvi kapoor  varun dhawan's bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are currently shooting for Bawaal in Krakow, Poland.

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Sharing photos, Varun wrote: "Hawaayein ☁️ Finished another sched in krakow now on to the next #BAWAAL"

Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Janhvi also shared a fun picture with co-star Varun and wrote: "Instagram vs reality"

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Varun looked dapper as he posed for a photo on the top of a car. 

Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Before Poland, the duo was shooting for the film in Amsterdam.

Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Bawaal is Varun and Janhvi's first project together. 

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram