Bappi Lahiri: A collection of his rare moments
Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday.
The 'Pyaar Bina Chain Kaha Re' singer was 69.
He died at Criticare Hospital, Mumbai due to obstructive sleep apnea.
Bappi Lahiri is survived by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, Gobind Bansal, children Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri.
Here's a throwback photo of Bappi Lahiri and his family.
A throwback picture of young Bappi Lahiri posing with Kishore Kumar.
Bappi Lahiri's candid picture with composer Laxmikant.
Here's Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar recording with Bappi Lahiri.
Best known for popularising disco music to the Indian mainstream, Bappi Lahiri was fondly known as Bappi da.
He experienced huge success in the 1980s and 90s.
He earned the title ‘Disco King’ thanks to his work on films such as Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Commando.