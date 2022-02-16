https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Bappi Lahiri: A collection of his rare moments | The Indian Express

Bappi Lahiri: A collection of his rare moments

(Photo: Express Archive)

(Photo: Express Archive)

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday.

(Photo: Express Archive)

The 'Pyaar Bina Chain Kaha Re' singer was 69. 

(Photo: Express Archive)

He died at Criticare Hospital, Mumbai due to obstructive sleep apnea.

(Photo: Express Archive)

Bappi Lahiri is survived by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, Gobind Bansal, children Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri.

(Photo: Express Archive)

Here's a throwback photo of Bappi Lahiri and his family. 

(Photo: Express Archive)

A throwback picture of young Bappi Lahiri posing with Kishore Kumar. 

(Photo: Express Archive)

Bappi Lahiri's candid picture with composer Laxmikant. 

(Photo: Express Archive)

Here's Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar recording with Bappi Lahiri.

(Photo: Express Archive)

Best known for popularising disco music to the Indian mainstream, Bappi Lahiri was fondly known as Bappi da. 

(Photo: Express Archive)

He experienced huge success in the 1980s and 90s.

(Photo: Express Archive)

He earned the title ‘Disco King’ thanks to his work on films such as Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Commando.