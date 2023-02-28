Babil takes mom Sutapa to Dubai for a vacation

Babil is a proud son as he 'achieved the milestone' of taking mother Sutapa Sikdar to Dubai for a vacation.
(Photo: Instagram/babil.i.k)
Babil went for a hot-air balloon ride with his mother.
(Photo: Instagram/babil.i.k)
Babil posted a photo of an eagle sitting on his arm during the hot-air balloon ride.
(Photo: Instagram/babil.i.k)
Sutapa accompanied her son for the balloon ride.
(Photo: Instagram/babil.i.k)
Babil thanked Dubai tourism in one of his posts. He wrote on social media, "Thank you Dubai Tourism for giving me this breathtaking experience.".
(Photo: Instagram/babil.i.k)
Babil, son of late actor Irrfan, captioned the photo, "Mamma and I at the closure of our trip"
(Photo: Instagram/babil.i.k)
Babil and Sutapa went for a vacation to Dubai and spend some quality mother-son time there.
(Photo: Instagram/babil.i.k)