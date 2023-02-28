Babil takes mom Sutapa to Dubai for a vacation

Babil is a proud son as he 'achieved the milestone' of taking mother Sutapa Sikdar to Dubai for a vacation.

(Photo: Instagram/babil.i.k)

Babil went for a hot-air balloon ride with his mother.

(Photo: Instagram/babil.i.k)

Babil posted a photo of an eagle sitting on his arm during the hot-air balloon ride.

(Photo: Instagram/babil.i.k)

Sutapa accompanied her son for the balloon ride.

(Photo: Instagram/babil.i.k)

Babil thanked Dubai tourism in one of his posts.  He wrote on social media, "Thank you Dubai Tourism for giving me this breathtaking experience.".

(Photo: Instagram/babil.i.k)

Babil, son of late actor Irrfan, captioned the photo, "Mamma and I at the closure of our trip"

(Photo: Instagram/babil.i.k)

Babil and Sutapa went for a vacation to Dubai and spend some quality mother-son time there.

(Photo: Instagram/babil.i.k)

