Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap's Ranthambore vacation
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are spending their vacation with friends in Ranthambore.
The two also celebrated their dating anniversary.
Ayushmann and Tahira are celebrating "21 years of creating memories."
Talking about the trip, Ayushmann said he had the best time with his childhood friends.
"We became the goofiest beasts in Ranthambore," he wrote as the caption of a video.
Ayushmann recently wrapped up An Action Hero, an Anand L Rai directorial.
Here's a candid picture of the actor.