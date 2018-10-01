Ayushmann Khurrana is ‘back in the bay, but mentally still on a vacation’

Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap, and kids Virajveer and Varushka went to Paris for a family vacation.

(Photo: Tahira Kashyap /Instagram) 

Ayushmann shared this click and wrote, "Back in the bay. But mentally still on a vacay. 🖤🤍 @tahirakashyap."

(Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Both Ayushmann and Tahiya have posted clicks and reels from their vacation. 

(Photo: Tahira Kashyap /Instagram) 

Sharing a reel earlier, Tahira wrote, "We are so cute😂🙈 #family #suchtourists (it’s not even funny!)."

(Photo: Tahira Kashyap /Instagram) 

Ayushmaan and Tahira were also seen dancing on Shammi Kapoor's hit track “An Evening In Paris”.

(Photo: Tahira Kashyap /Instagram) 

Ayushmann Khurrana had earlier shared this photo.

(Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

"Where am I? Wrong answers only," Ayushmann wrote with the photo.

(Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Tahira captioned the photo, "Cover me in sunshine and icecream 🍦 ☀️ #nofilter #onlyicecream."

(Photo: Tahira Kashyap /Instagram) 

