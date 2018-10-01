Ayushmann Khurrana is ‘back in the bay, but mentally still on a vacation’
Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap, and kids Virajveer and Varushka went to Paris for a family vacation.
(Photo: Tahira Kashyap /Instagram)
Ayushmann shared this click and wrote, "Back in the bay. But mentally still on a vacay. 🖤🤍 @tahirakashyap."
(Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)
Both Ayushmann and Tahiya have posted clicks and reels from their vacation.
(Photo: Tahira Kashyap /Instagram)
Sharing a reel earlier, Tahira wrote, "We are so cute😂🙈 #family #suchtourists (it’s not even funny!)."
(Photo: Tahira Kashyap /Instagram)
Ayushmaan and Tahira were also seen dancing on Shammi Kapoor's hit track “An Evening In Paris”.
(Photo: Tahira Kashyap /Instagram)
Ayushmann Khurrana had earlier shared this photo.
(Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)
"Where am I? Wrong answers only," Ayushmann wrote with the photo.
(Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)
Tahira captioned the photo, "Cover me in sunshine and icecream 🍦 ☀️ #nofilter #onlyicecream."
(Photo: Tahira Kashyap /Instagram)
