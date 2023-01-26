ATHIYA SHETTY AND KL RAHUL WEDDING: SUNIEL SHETTY AND AHAN SHETTY SHARE NEW PHOTOS
Photo: Suniel Shetty/ Instagram
ahan shetty with athiya shetty at the wedding
Photo: Ahan Shetty/ Instagram
ahan shetty with athiya shetty and kl rahul at the wedding
Photo: Ahan Shetty/ Instagram
suniel shetty giving athiya shetty a hug at the wedding
Photo: Suniel Shetty/ Instagram
ATHIYA SHETTY AND KL-RAHUL TIED THE KNOT ON january 23
Photo: Suniel Shetty/ Instagram
ATHIYA SHETTY AND KL RAHUL HAVE BEEN DATING FOR OVER THREE YEARS
Photo: Athiya Shetty/ Instagram
ATHIYA SHETTY WITH KL RAHUL AT THE WEDDING
Photo: Athiya Shetty/ Instagram
