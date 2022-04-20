Athiya Shetty's best moments with boyfriend KL Rahul
It is Athiya Shetty's boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul's 30th birthday today.
(Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)
Athiya wished him by sharing some black-and-white photos of the two of them.
(Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)
"Anywhere with you, happy birthday 🥰," wrote Athiya.
(Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been together for many years now.
(Photo: KL Rahul/Instagram)
Rahul too wished Athiya on her birthday in November last year and wrote, "Happy birthday my ❤️."
(Photo: KL Rahul/Instagram)
Last year Athiya wished Rahul and wrote, "grateful for you, happy birthday 🎂🤎."
(Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)
Athiya and KL Rahul together promote a few brands as well.
(Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)