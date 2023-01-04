Ashneer Grover on his absence in Shark Tank India 2, 'rejecting' Virat Kohli

Ashneer Grover became a household name thanks to Shark Tank India's season one. While Ashneer won’t be returning for season two of the show, he's making news thanks to his quotable quotes.
Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover and former co-founder and MD of the Indian fintech company BharatPe, recalled his encounter with Salman Khan in his trademark style in a recent podcast appearance.
Ashneer told the podcast Vaghera Vagerah, "We wanted him to endorse our brand, so I met him for the ad shoot and sat with him for three hours."
Ashneer praised Salman’s business acumen and said, "He’s a smart guy. People might think he’s aloof, but he understands his image."
The former Shark Tank India personality also spoke about his absence in season 2. He said that he 'dominated' season one, and implied that he couldn’t strike a deal for season two.
Ashneer Grover also recalled the story of why he rejected Virat Kohli as a brand ambassador once. Ashneer said that while they were discussing the deal, he was also told that Kohli’s wife, actor Anushka Sharma, can also be a part of the campaign. But he wasn’t keen on that.
Ashneer shared that Kohli asked for a huge amount and the businessman instead paid half of what Kohli would’ve charged to sign 11 other players
Ashneer Grover actually told Kohli this story one time, and the cricketer admired his business sense.