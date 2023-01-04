Ashneer Grover on his absence in Shark Tank India 2, 'rejecting' Virat Kohli

Flight Path

(Photo: Ashneer Grover/Instagram)

Ashneer Grover became a household name thanks to Shark Tank India's season one. While Ashneer won’t be returning for season two of the show, he's making news thanks to his quotable quotes.

(Photo: Ashneer Grover/Instagram)

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover and former co-founder and MD of the Indian fintech company BharatPe, recalled his encounter with Salman Khan in his trademark style in a recent podcast appearance.

(Photo: Ashneer Grover/Instagram)

Ashneer told the podcast Vaghera Vagerah, "We wanted him to endorse our brand, so I met him for the ad shoot and sat with him for three hours."

(Photo: Ashneer Grover/Instagram)

Ashneer praised Salman’s business acumen and said, "He’s a smart guy. People might think he’s aloof, but he understands his image." 

(Photo: Ashneer Grover/Instagram)

The former Shark Tank India personality also spoke about his absence in season 2. He said that he 'dominated' season one, and implied that he couldn’t strike a deal for season two. 

(Photo: Ashneer Grover/Instagram)

Ashneer Grover also recalled the story of why he rejected Virat Kohli as a brand ambassador once. Ashneer said that while they were discussing the deal, he was also told that Kohli’s wife, actor Anushka Sharma, can also be a part of the campaign. But he wasn’t keen on that.

(Photo: Ashneer Grover/Instagram)

Ashneer shared that Kohli asked for a huge amount and the businessman instead paid half of what Kohli would’ve charged to sign 11 other players

(Photo: Ashneer Grover/Instagram)

Ashneer Grover actually told Kohli this story one time, and the cricketer admired his business sense.