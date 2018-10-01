As Asha Bhosle turns 89, her life in pictures

It is singer Asha Bhosle's 89th birthday today.

Be it ghazals, bhajans, traditional Indian classical, folk songs, or even pop music, Asha has sung it all.

She is certainly one of the most versatile singers in Indian Cinema.

A childhood photo of Asha Bhosle with her sister Lata Mangeshkar.

Singer Asha Bhosle with her sisters Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar with their mother Shevanti Mangeshkar.

Asha and Pancham da gave us many hits.

