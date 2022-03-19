Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan joined Bollywood's biggest bash, which was organised to celebrate Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday.
Gauri Khan arrived in style.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posed together.
Ananya Panday put her best fashion foot forward.
Janhvi Kapoor was a sight to behold.
Madhuri Dixit marked her presence with husband Shriram Nene.
Varun Dhawan was clicked at the venue.
Alia Bhatt was also photographed at the event.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani arrived together.
Tara Sutaria looked stunning in white.
Parineeti Chopra looked gorgeous in black.
Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari struck a pose.
Arjun Kapoor attended the bash.
Anil Kapoor was clicked at the venue.
Bobby Deol was photographed at the party.
Sidharth Malhotra posed for the photographers.
