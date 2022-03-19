https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Aryan Khan to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: Inside Apurva Mehta’s birthday bash | The Indian Express

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan joined Bollywood's biggest bash, which was organised to celebrate Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gauri Khan arrived in style.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posed together. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday put her best fashion foot forward.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor was a sight to behold.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri Dixit marked her presence with husband Shriram Nene. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan was clicked at the venue. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt was also photographed at the event. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani arrived together.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tara Sutaria looked stunning in white. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra looked gorgeous in black. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari struck a pose. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor attended the bash.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor was clicked at the venue. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bobby Deol was photographed at the party.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra posed for the photographers.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)