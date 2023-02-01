Aryan Khan mobbed at Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat screening

Anurag Kashyap hosted a special screening of his film, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, in Mumbai.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The film is set to release on February 3 and it stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead roles.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Khushi Kapoor was clicked at the event.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Palak Tiwari was all smiles at the screening.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Alaya F came in with her mother Pooja Bedi.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Aryan Khan came to see the film but didn't pose for the paparazzi.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
A mob gathered to get one click with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Radhika Apte, and Rasika Duggal were among others who came for the screening.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)