Aryan Khan mobbed at Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat screening

Anurag Kashyap hosted a special screening of his film, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, in Mumbai.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The film is set to release on February 3 and it stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead roles.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor was clicked at the event.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Palak Tiwari was all smiles at the screening.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alaya F came in with her mother Pooja Bedi.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aryan Khan came to see the film but didn't pose for the paparazzi. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A mob gathered to get one click with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Radhika Apte, and Rasika Duggal were among others who came for the screening.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

