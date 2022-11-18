Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma celebrates 8th wedding anniversary in Maldives
It is Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's wedding anniversary today.
(Photo: Arpita Khan Sharma /Instagram)
The couple shared photos as they are vacationing with their kids Ahil and Ayat at a luxury hotel in the Maldives.
(Photo: Arpita Khan Sharma /Instagram)
Arpita Khan shared some photos and wrote, "Happy 8th Anniversary My love 🧿."
(Photo: Arpita Khan Sharma /Instagram)
"It’s been an amazing journey filled with lots of emotions, surprises, shocks, happiness, love, laughter & tears," she added.
(Photo: Aayush Sharma/Instagram)
"I cherish our madness & wouldn’t want it any other way. I love you today & forever @aaysharma," concluded Arpita.
(Photo: Arpita Khan Sharma /Instagram)
Aayush too shared this family photos and wrote, "Agar aap 8 saal pehle meri life main nahi aate, toh 8 saal baad yeh dono cartoon kaise aate??"
(Photo: Aayush Sharma/Instagram)
"Happy Birthday to US my love, matlab Happy Anniversary @arpitakhansharma .. 8 years of you surviving my bad sense of humor.. may you never get sick of it .. love you," he added.
(Photo: Aayush Sharma/Instagram)
