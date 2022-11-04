Arjun Kapoor, Khushi celebrate Janhvi Kapoor's film Mili

 (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor shared, "You continue to make me prouder @janhvikapoor! Your growth as an actor, as a star is phenomenal… And you are just getting started which is really, really exciting!!! You are brilliant in #Mili - what a spine-chilling act! I wish it does phenomenally well and you get all the love that you truly deserve. Love you lots! ♥️♥️."

(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal shared that he is proud of his brother and Mili star Sunny Kaushal and wrote, "This film shot in a freezer is one of the most heart warming film I have seen."

(Photo: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor wrote, "It's Mili Day today!!!! So proud of you..miss u so much."

(Photo: Tanisha Santoshi/Instagram)

Janhvi's childhood friend Tanisha Santoshi shared a long note after watching Mili.

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Kapil Sharma posted, "Congratulations girl 🎉 @janhvikapoor hearing very good reviews of #mili lots of love n best wishes always."

(Photo: Akshat Rajan/Instagram)

Janhvi's good friend Akshat Rajan too saw the film.

(Photo: Namrata Purohit/Instagram)

Fitness trainer and the actor's friend Namrata Purohit is going gaga over the film Mili.

