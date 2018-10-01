Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar's killer clicks
Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have been busy shooting for their upcoming film, The Lady Killer.
The stars are in Himachal Pradesh for the film's shoot.
"After 45 days of shoot, a failed attempt at getting some killer ones by The Lady And The Lady Killer - Swipe on for some 🦹🏻♂️🦸🏻♀️, " posted the stars.
The stars posed for many clicks.
Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar seem to be sharing good chemistry.
Arjun and Bhumi can be seen having fun together.
The Lady Killer is a thriller helmed by Ajay Bahl.
