Are you enjoying Moving in with Malaika?

Burst
Burst
Burst

The reality show Moving in with Malaika, featuring Malaika Arora, has been making headlines ever since it premiered earlier this month.

(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Burst

The reality series follows the daily life of Malaika Arora.

(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Burst

Many stills of Malaika Arora from the show have been shared online. 

(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Burst

Malaika was seen getting into yet another tiff with her younger sister Amrita Arora in a new promo of the show.

(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Burst

Malaika and Amrita had earlier fought over Malaika's stand-up routine where she had taken a few digs at Amrita.

(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Burst

The show also featured Malaika's 20-year-old son Arhaan Khan in an episode.

(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Burst

Moving in with Malaika is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Find out if your vitamin C serum is effective

Does constipation become chronic in winter?

Why you should not consume palak paneer

Camel pageant in World Cup's sidelines attraction

ALSO CHECK OUT: