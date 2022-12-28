Are you enjoying Moving in with Malaika?
The reality show Moving in with Malaika, featuring Malaika Arora, has been making headlines ever since it premiered earlier this month.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
The reality series follows the daily life of Malaika Arora.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Many stills of Malaika Arora from the show have been shared online.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Malaika was seen getting into yet another tiff with her younger sister Amrita Arora in a new promo of the show.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Malaika and Amrita had earlier fought over Malaika's stand-up routine where she had taken a few digs at Amrita.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
The show also featured Malaika's 20-year-old son Arhaan Khan in an episode.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Moving in with Malaika is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
