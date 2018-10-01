Archies star Suhana-Agastya dine with Shweta Bachchan 

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda went out for a dinner last night.

The star kids, who will be seen making their Bollywood debut with The Archies soon, were also joined by Agastya's mom Shweta Bachchan.

Suhana was in a black crop top and loose denims and had her face mask on

Agastya Nanda too was dressed in all black.

Shweta went on to drop SRK's daughter Suhana to her car. 

Agastya was also seen playing a doting son.

The Archies is Zoya Akhtar's film also stars Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and others like Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

The Archies will premiere on Netflix next year.

