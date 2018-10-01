Archies star Suhana-Agastya dine with Shweta Bachchan
Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda went out for a dinner last night.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The star kids, who will be seen making their Bollywood debut with The Archies soon, were also joined by Agastya's mom Shweta Bachchan.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Suhana was in a black crop top and loose denims and had her face mask on
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Agastya Nanda too was dressed in all black.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shweta went on to drop SRK's daughter Suhana to her car.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Agastya was also seen playing a doting son.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The Archies is Zoya Akhtar's film also stars Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and others like Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The Archies will premiere on Netflix next year.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
