AR Rahman's 'not so filmy' love story with wife Saira

AR Rahman in a chat with Simi Garewal once shared how he met his wife Saira and how they actually got married.
AR Rahman and wife Saira got married in 1995. Theirs was an arranged marriage which was fixed up by his mother.
When Simi asked Rahman why he opted for an arranged marriage, the Dil Se composer said that he did not have the time to go and look for a bride because he was swamped with work in those days.
This was the time when Roja and Bombay were pan-Indian successes and he had already started working on Rangeela.
"I knew it was the right time for me to get married. I was 29 and I told my mother. I said, ‘find me a bride’,” he said.
Rahman said that he asked his mother to looks for a “simple” woman "who won’t give me much trouble so I could carry on doing my music and hope she inspires me."
Simi corrected him and made him recall that his words to his mother were that he wants "a bride with some education, some beauty and loads of humility."
Recalling their first meeting, AR Rahman shared that it was "funny" because "till then I’d never had the intention, seeing a girl with that kind of look so it was funny. So I asked her whether you’d be interested in marrying me or you have anything else in mind. She said yes."
The interaction was held over tea, like in traditional arranged marriages as they spoke about one of his songs that she really liked.
