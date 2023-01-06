AR Rahman's 'not so filmy' love story with wife Saira

AR Rahman in a chat with Simi Garewal once shared how he met his wife Saira and how they actually got married.

 (Photo: AR Rahman Fans 24x7/Twitter)

AR Rahman and wife Saira got married in 1995. Theirs was an arranged marriage which was fixed up by his mother.

 (Photo: AR Rahman Fans 24x7/Twitter)

When Simi asked Rahman why he opted for an arranged marriage, the Dil Se composer said that he did not have the time to go and look for a bride because he was swamped with work in those days.

 (Photo: AR Rahman Fans 24x7/Twitter)

This was the time when Roja and Bombay were pan-Indian successes and he had already started working on Rangeela. 

(Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram)

"I knew it was the right time for me to get married. I was 29 and I told my mother. I said, ‘find me a bride’,” he said.

(Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram)

Rahman said that he asked his mother to looks for a “simple” woman "who won’t give me much trouble so I could carry on doing my music and hope she inspires me."

(Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram)

Simi corrected him and made him recall that his words to his mother were that he wants "a bride with some education, some beauty and loads of humility."

(Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram)

Recalling their first meeting, AR Rahman shared that it was "funny" because "till then I’d never had the intention, seeing a girl with that kind of look so it was funny. So I asked her whether you’d be interested in marrying me or you have anything else in mind. She said yes."

(Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram)

The interaction was held over tea, like in traditional arranged marriages as they spoke about one of his songs that she really liked.

(Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram)

