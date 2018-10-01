Anushka Sharma's attempts to click her own photos at a beach
Anushka Sharma is vacationing with husband-cricketer Virat Kohli and their little daughter Vamika.
The actor made her fans' Sunday a happy one as she shared a series of clicks of herself at a beach.
Clad in an orange swimsuit and a hat, the actor looked stunning.
Anushka captioned the photos, "The result of taking your own photos…"
Anushka shared many more clicks on her Instagram story.
Anushka had shared a photo of Vamika’s pram earlier and posted, "Will carry you through this world, and the next and beyond, my life."
On Wednesday evening, Anushka shared this first photo from the vacay with her husband Virat.
