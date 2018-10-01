Anushka Sharma's workcation in England with Virat and Vamika

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma is busy shooting for her film Chakda Xpress in England. Cricketer-husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika have also joined the actor in UK.

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka earlier shared some beautiful moments she spent with Virat. 

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

It seemed like a coffee date for Anushka and Virat.

(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

"Beautiful mornings," wrote Virat sharing this click with wife and actor Anushka Sharma.

Anushka's Chakda Xpress co-star Anshul Chauhan also got to meet Virat.

(Photo: Anshul Chauhan/Instagram)

(Photo: Anshul Chauhan/Instagram)

Thanking Anushka for this moment, she wrote, "Absolute fan moment!! My birth day is made and I can’t believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli."

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Earlier, Anushka shared the photo and wrote, "I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to." 

