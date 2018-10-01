Anushka Sharma's workcation in England with Virat and Vamika

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Anushka Sharma is busy shooting for her film Chakda Xpress in England. Cricketer-husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika have also joined the actor in UK.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Anushka earlier shared some beautiful moments she spent with Virat.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
It seemed like a coffee date for Anushka and Virat.
(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)
"Beautiful mornings," wrote Virat sharing this click with wife and actor Anushka Sharma.
Anushka's Chakda Xpress co-star Anshul Chauhan also got to meet Virat.
(Photo: Anshul Chauhan/Instagram)
(Photo: Anshul Chauhan/Instagram)
Thanking Anushka for this moment, she wrote, "Absolute fan moment!! My birth day is made and I can’t believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli."
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Earlier, Anushka shared the photo and wrote, "I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to."
