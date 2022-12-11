Anushka Sharma says cheers to her and Virat's love 

It is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fifth wedding anniversary today.

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka shared some photos, ranging from funny memes to also a click of the cricketer with their daughter, Vamika.

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

"What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love!" she wrote.

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka gave details about each photo. 

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

For this picture, she wrote, "CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER." 

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

In reply, Virat wrote, "You definitely have the best photos of me 🤦🏻‍♂️🤨🧐 😂."

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Virat, on the other hand, shared this dreamy photo and wrote, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart." 

(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

