Anushka Sharma says cheers to her and Virat's love
It is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fifth wedding anniversary today.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Anushka shared some photos, ranging from funny memes to also a click of the cricketer with their daughter, Vamika.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
"What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love!" she wrote.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Anushka gave details about each photo.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
For this picture, she wrote, "CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER."
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
In reply, Virat wrote, "You definitely have the best photos of me 🤦🏻♂️🤨🧐 😂."
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Virat, on the other hand, shared this dreamy photo and wrote, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart."
(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)
