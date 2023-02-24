Anushka Sharma is a 'happy chappy' on solo trip to Bangkok

Anushka Sharma shared a series of photos as she went to Bangkok, Thailand, for a short trip.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Anushka Sharma's photo with some fans also made it to social media
(Photo: anushka_and_virat_fanpage/Instagram)
The actor wore a long white dress for her day-out where she enjoyed some local cuisine.
(Photo: anushka_and_virat_fanpage/Instagram)
The actor was all smiles.
(Photo: anushka_and_virat_fanpage/Instagram)
Sharing a selfie, she wrote, "A happy fed chappy."
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
"Didn’t do much on this short work trip to Bangkok," wrote the actor.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
She added, "So here’s my selfies with one of the most talked about things in Bangkok - Traffic! ✌️."
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Anushka Sharma also shared her airport look as she flew to Delhi.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)