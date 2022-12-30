Anu Aggarwal  reveals which Bollywood celebs came to her aid after near-fatal accident

(Photo: Anu Aggarwal/Instagram)
Anu Aggarwal became a star after her 1990 film Aashiqui, and was riding the wave of success.
After a few years, the actor met with a severe accident which resulted in her being in a coma for over 29 days amongst many other serious injuries.
In a recent chat with YouTuber Sidharth Kannan, Anu Aggarwal spoke about how the film industry has always been kind to her.
She shared that Karan Johar's father Yash Johar came to visit her in the hospital when she met with the accident.
"There were some people who came to the hospital. Like Yash Johar, Karan Johar’s Dad came. I was told all these things, I was told later but the thing was that I was not recognising people," she shared.
"I must say whenever I have met anyone, they have deep concern and it shows on their face, even if they don’t say it," said Anu.
She added, "The way they look at me, I know they care. I definitely got a lot of care and a lot of success from the film business."