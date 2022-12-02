Anil Kapoor
switches on 'portrait mode' in Dubai
Anil Kapoor shared a series of photos recently.
(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
Sharing the photos the actor wrote, "Portrait Mode On!"
(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
Reacting to the post, Riteish Deshmukh wrote in the comments section, "Are these throwback pictures from the 90s."
(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
The actor was a part of a jewelry brand's new store launch event.
(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
Anil Kapoor shared some pictures as he greeted the fans.
(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
Anil seems to have had done his trademark dance steps too.
(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
