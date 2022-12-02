Anil Kapoor switches on 'portrait mode' in Dubai

Anil Kapoor shared a series of photos recently.

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Sharing the photos the actor wrote, "Portrait Mode On!"

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Reacting to the post, Riteish Deshmukh wrote in the comments section, "Are these throwback pictures from the 90s." 

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

The actor was a part of a jewelry brand's new store launch event. 

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Anil Kapoor shared some pictures as he greeted the fans. 

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Anil seems to have had done his trademark dance steps too. 

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

