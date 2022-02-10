Anil Kapoor shares snapshots from Sri Lanka
Anil Kapoor captioned the photos as, "A day in Sri Lanka."
"Exploring Bentota," wrote the actor.
The 65-year-old actor never gives his workout a miss.
Sharing another set of photos, the actor wrote, "Posing in front of the Lunuganga."
"Geoffrey Bawa Country Estate’s iconic frangipani tree!" added the actor.
Rajkummar Rao reacted in the comment section, "Stunning sir ❤️."
