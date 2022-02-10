Anil Kapoor shares snapshots from  Sri Lanka

Anil Kapoor shares snapshots from Sri Lanka

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Anil Kapoor captioned the photos as, "A day in Sri Lanka." 

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

"Exploring Bentota," wrote the actor.

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

The 65-year-old actor never gives his workout a miss. 

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Sharing another set of photos, the actor wrote, "Posing in front of the Lunuganga."

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

"Geoffrey Bawa Country Estate’s iconic frangipani tree!" added the actor.

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao reacted in the comment section, "Stunning sir ❤️." 

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)