Anil Kapoor's Shimla diary

Anil Kapoor recently wrapped up the shoot of a film in Shimla.

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

The actor seems to be have had a good time at the holiday destination. 

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Anil and his team enjoyed some time in a pool. 

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

"Shimla Photo Dump #Makingmemories," wrote the actor.

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Not to miss, Anil Kapoor recently tried his hands at archery.

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Sharing a set of photos, Anil wrote, "Realised how hard @harshvarrdhankapoor had worked on his skill of archery."

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

"I tried my hand at it but couldn’t get it right. Truly a sport that requires lots of discipline and hard-work," added the actor. 

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Anil had earlier shared that he will be heading to the 'desert' to shoot for the project. 

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)