Anil Kapoor reveals why Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar made him nervous during Judaai
Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar starrer Judaai clocked 26 years on February 28.
Anil Kapoor reveals why Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar made him nervous during Judaai
Anil shared, "The decision to do Judaai was not an easy one for me at the time, but I'm glad that I chose to do it!"
"I was paired with two beautiful leading ladies-Sri and Urmila, and I still remember how nervous I was, dancing with Sri ji and Urmila as they both are such incredible dancers!" shared Anil.
"26 years later today, when I think about the film and all the memories I made I always have a smile on my face!" posted Anil.
Producer Boney Kapoor also shared the film poster and wrote, "#26YearsOfJudaai - very special film with memorable performances."
Low carb, high protein waffle recipe
Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia
Precautions before and after red light therapy
World Book Fair begins in New Delhi
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More