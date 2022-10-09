Anil Kapoor is exploring Egypt with wife Sunita

Anil Kapoor has been sharing photos from his Egypt trip.
(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
He earlier shared some photos with his better half, Sunita Kapoor
(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
"Hand in hand making memories everywhere we go!," wrote the actor.
(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
In the comments section, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "best people in the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
Sharing another set of photos, Anil wrote, "Work. Travel. Rest. Repeat!! #exploringegypt Off to Luxor…"
(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
Many have shared their love for the fab actor in the comments section.
(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
Anupamp Kher wrote, "#MummyReturns 🤪," while Farah Khan wrote, "Papajiiiii what funnnn."
(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)