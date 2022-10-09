Anil Kapoor is exploring Egypt with wife Sunita

Anil Kapoor has been sharing photos from his Egypt trip.

(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

He earlier shared some photos with his better half, Sunita Kapoor

"Hand in hand making memories everywhere we go!," wrote the actor.

In the comments section, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "best people in the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Sharing another set of photos, Anil wrote, "Work. Travel. Rest. Repeat!! #exploringegypt Off to Luxor…"

Many have shared their love for the fab actor in the comments section.

Anupamp Kher wrote, "#MummyReturns 🤪," while Farah Khan wrote, "Papajiiiii what funnnn."

