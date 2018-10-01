Angad Bedi, his ‘Jhe Lo’ Neha Dhupia and an island paradise
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are on a vacation in the Maldives with kids Mehr and Guriq. Sharing some photos with her husband Angad, Neha wrote, "Flying kiss … 😘 #islandversion."
(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
"With my jhe..lo!!!! 🤣🤩 😍😍❤️," posted Angad.
(Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram)
The family was seen dancing recently and the reel is getting a lot of love on social media.
(Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram)
"May we wake up to mornings like these everyday ….🌊🦀💖🦄," posted Neha.
(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
Angad was seen enjoying 'son days'.
(Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram)
"Feeling FLY like a flamingo 🦩…," posted Neha.
(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
Angad Bedi was seen diving in a pool.
(Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram)
Excited Neha earlier posted a reel and wrote, "Taking us to all the right places …. #mumbai 🇮🇳 to #maldives 🇲🇻 #touchdown."
(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
Angad too shared a reel as he entered an aircraft. "Been a while Maldives 🇲🇻 😍," he posted.
(Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram)
