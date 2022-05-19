Anek cast graces The Kapil Sharma Show
Anek actors Ayushmann Khuranna & Andrea
Kevichusa
were seen promoting their film on the comedy show.
Photo: PR
They were joined by director Anubhav Sinha.
Kapil Sharma in conversation with the Anek lead stars.
Ayushmann Khuranna attempts a fun task on The Kapil Sharma Show stage.
Comedian Chandan Prabhakar joins Ayushmann and
Andrea.
Krushna Abhishek leaves the team in splits with his jokes.
The Kapil Sharma Show is set to take a break from next month. It will be replaced by Archana Puran Singh-Shekhar Suman judged India's Laughter Champion.
